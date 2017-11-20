Beat the Freeze! Winter Hitting Camp

Steen Sports Park will host Beat the Freeze! Winter Hitting Camp December 18th and 19th. 

All Basin boys and girls are welcome. Grades 1-5 will start at 8am-10:30 am, and grades 6-8 will begin at 11am-1:30pm. 

This event will teach your athlete the fundamental breakdowns, correct flaws, techniques, and prepare the athletes for future success. Beat the Freeze! will also feature fun drill games and a T-shirt. 

The cost of this Winter Hitting Camp is $50.00. 

For more information contact Tim Cleland at 541-281-1599. 





