Ryan Nall Named Academic All-District

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State redshirt junior Ryan Nall has been named to the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) Academic All-District 8 Team, it was announced on Thursday.

It is the first career national academic award for Nall, who now has an opportunity to earn Academic All-America honors. A running back from Sandy, Ore., he is a speech communication major with a minor in leadership.



First and second team Academic All-Americans will be announced in December.



Nall will carry 2,133 career rushing yards into Saturday’s game against Arizona State, 22 shy of Bill Enyart (1966-68), who is ranked eighth all-time at Oregon State. Nall also has 23 rushing touchdowns, which ties him with Sam Baker (1950-52) for seventh-most as a Beaver.



The honor is the third of Nall’s career. He was named a Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention selection in 2016. He was also named an All-Academic Honorable Mention recipient at the conclusion of last season.



The Beavers are one of seven Pac-12 Conference teams to have at least one student-athlete named Academic All-District 8. District 8 represents the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawai’i, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington and the entire country of Canada.



Student-athletes must have at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA and be a starter or significant reserve, and play in at least half of their team’s games to be eligible for an all-district distinction.



Nall will be vying to become the fifth different Oregon State player to be named an Academic All-American. Previous OSU selections include Terry Baker (1962), Bill Enyart (1967 and 1968), Chad Paulson (1992 and 1993) and Aaron Koch (1999).



