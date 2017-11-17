Oregon Tech Set to Host Inaugural Lithia Toyota Classic

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams will host the inaugural Lithia Toyota Classic this weekend at Danny Miles Court. The eight team two-day tournament will feature four games each day Friday and Saturday starting at 1:00 pm and concluding with the Hustlin’ Owls at 7:30 pm each night.



The Lithia Classic will feature some of the top ranked teams in all of the NAIA including the No. 11 ranked Southern Oregon men (2-1), No. 15-ranked Southern Oregon women (2-0), No. 16-ranked Oregon Tech men (3-3), and the Oregon Tech women. The SOU and OIT men will be taking on NAIA DI William Jessup (5-0), and NAIA DI Montana State-Northern (3-0), while the OIT and SOU women will play NAIA DI William Jessup (4-2) and Cal-Pac member Simpson University (2-4).



Tickets for the tournament are available at the door. Each ticket is good for the entire day of games. General seating is $10, seniors, OIT alumni, military are $8, non-OIT students age 4-18 are $4, reserved seating is $15.



The tournament will also feature a half-court shot on Friday night where one lucky fan will shoot for a brand new 2018 Toyota C-HR courtesy of Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls. To enter, fans can sign up in the lobby between 5-8pm Friday, November 17. The half-court shot will take place at halftime of the OIT men’s game.

All the games will be broadcast on ESPN 93.3 and AM 960 with the OIT Men also being be broadcast on 92-5 KLAD-FM with Bobby Thompson, Mike Garrard and Cooper Roberts-Garrard doing the play by play.