CAL FIRE Siskiyou Transitions Out of Peak Fire Season

Recent rains and cooler temperatures across the region have lowered the threat of wildfires allowing CAL FIRE’s Siskiyou Unit to transition out of peak fire season effective Monday, November 20 at 06:00 a.m.

CAL FIRE Unit Chief and Siskiyou County Fire Warden, Phil Anzo, would like to remind residents while the change in weather has helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, residents are asked to use caution while conducting landscape debris burning. Also, to remember that it is never too early to start your defensible space. “We experienced another busy fire season in Siskiyou County and witnessed the devastating effects of wildfires throughout the State. I encourage everyone to prepare now by reducing fuels and hardening your home before a wildfire starts.”

CAL FIRE will continue to maintain staffing to meet any potential threat, as well as maintaining the ability to strategically move resources to areas that remain at a higher threat level. CAL FIRE will also continue to monitor weather conditions closely and is able to increase staffing should weather conditions change or if there is a need to support wildfires or emergencies in other areas of the State.

The 2017 fire season has been an extremely active year, even more so than in 2016. Statewide, CAL FIRE and firefighters from many local agencies responded to over 6,000 wildfires within the State Responsibility Area that burned nearly 505,000 acres. In the Siskiyou Unit, CAL FIRE responded to 146 wildfires that charred 866 acres.

During the cooler winter months, CAL FIRE will continue to actively focus efforts on fire prevention and fuels treatment activities as guided by the State’s Strategic Fire Plan and localized Unit Fire Plans. These will be done through public education, prescribed burns and various types of fuel reduction. These activities are aimed at reducing the impacts of large, damaging wildfires and improving overall forest health.

Residents are urged to still take precautions outdoors to prevent sparking a wildfire. A leading cause of wildfires this time of year is from escaped landscape debris burning. Before you burn, ensure it is a permissive burn day by contacting the Siskiyou County Air Pollution Control District and then make sure you have any and all required burn permits. During burning, make sure that piles of landscape debris are no larger than four feet in diameter, provide 10 ft. of clearance down to bare mineral soil around the burn pile and ensure that a responsible adult is in attendance at all times with a water source and a shovel.

For more ways to burn safely visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.

# # #