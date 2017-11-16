Senior Day, ASU Set For Saturday at Reser

GAME 11: OREGON STATE VS. ARIZONA STATE



Gameday Information



Date: November 18, 2017

Time: 12:10 p.m. PT

Location: Corvallis, Ore.

Stadium: Reser Stadium

Television: Pac-12 Network

Play-By-Play: Ted Robinson

Analyst: Yogi Roth

Sideline: Jill Savage

Radio: Beaver Sports Network (TuneIn)

Play-By-Play: Ron Callan

Analyst: Jim Wilson

Sideline: Travis Demers

Pre-Game: Steve Preece

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 197, Sirius Channel 78

Series History: ASU leads, 27-13-1

Last Meeting: 2014 (W, 35-27)

Live Stats: OSUBeavers.com



The Game —

Oregon State hosts Arizona State on Senior Day Saturday at Reser Stadium, the penultimate game of the year at home for the Beavers. Kickoff is slated for 12:10 p.m. PT.

The game is slated to air on the Pac-12 Network, including Pac-12 Oregon. The Pac-12 Network can be found on Dish Network (406), Xfinity/Comcast (Network: 421 and 720 HD, Oregon: 420) and Charter Spectrum (332/452). Consult your provider for other listings.

Every game this season can be heard live via the TuneIn application, which is available online and on smartphones and tablets. To find the game, once the app has been downloaded, search “Beaver Sports Network.”

The teams are meeting for the 42nd time, with the Sun Devils holding a 27-13-1 advantage in the series. The teams are tied in games played in Corvallis, at 7-7-1, with the lone game tie coming in 1989 at 17-17.

Oregon State and Arizona State first met in 1961, a 23-14 win by Arizona State in Tempe, and the first conference game came in 1978, a 44-22 win by the Sun Devils.

The Beavers won the last meeting between the teams, 35-27, in 2014 at Reser Stadium. That victory marked OSU’s last over a ranked team, against the No. 7 Sun Devils.

Fans are encouraged to wear black at Saturday’s game.



On This Date —

Oregon State last played on Nov. 18 in 2006, a 30-7 win over Stanford in California.

The Beavers have played on Nov. 18 12 times leading up to Saturday’s game. OSU is 6-5-1 on that date.

The eighth-ranked Beavers defeated No. 5 Oregon, 23-13, on Nov. 18 in 2000. The win vaulted OSU to a No. 5 ranking before defeating No. 10 Notre Dame, 41-9, in the 2001 Fiesta Bowl.



Against Arizona State —

Arizona State holds a 27-13-1 advantage in the series. The teams have a tied mark in games played in Corvallis at 7-7-1.

The Beavers have won five consecutive games over Arizona State in Corvallis. Arizona State had gone 4-0-1 in Corvallis from 1978 to 1991.

Oregon State has won six of the last nine meetings in the series dating back to 2006. OSU’s largest victory all-time against ASU was a 44-10 win in 2006 in Corvallis.

The Beavers defeated then No. 7 Arizona State, 35-27, in 2014, the last game played between the teams. That was the Beavers’ first win over a ranked team since defeating No. 19 UCLA in 2012.

Oregon State has played 10 ranked teams since the win over Arizona State in 2014.

Mike Hass’ 14 receptions against Arizona State in 2004 set an OSU single-game record that has since been equaled by Brandin Cooks in 2013 against San Diego State.

Richard Seigler set an OSU record with seven tackles for loss in the 2001 matchup with ASU.

Sean Mannion passed for 341 yards versus ASU in 2011. He set the OSU single-game record with 66 pass attempts, and was one shy of the completion record, tallying 40 against the Sun Devils.



OSU/Arizona State Connections —

Oregon State wide receiver Timmy Hernandez and Arizona State long snapper Mitchell Fraboni each attended Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix.

Oregon State quarterback Darell Garretson and wide receiver Kolby Taylor attended Chandler High School in Chandler, Ariz., as did ASU wide receiver N’Keal Harry, defensive lineman Jordan Hoyt, defensive back Chase Lucas and offensive lineman Tyler McClure.

Oregon State offensive lineman Travis Mackay and ASU offensive lineman Connor Humphreys each attended Central Catholic High School in Portland.

Oregon State running back Thomas Tyner and Arizona State offensive lineman A.J. McCollum each attended Aloha High School in the Portland area.



Senior Day —



Dream Come True —

Unitus Community Credit Union and Oregon State have partnered to create the “Dream Come True” Program to fulfill one child’s dream. It is designed for children who are or have battled an unfortunate illness and includes hosting a child for every home Beaver football game during the 2017 season. Dream Come True will help provide a lasting experience to children eighth grade age or younger (per NCAA regulations) and their families who are facing or have faced an unfortunate time of illness. For more information, visit osubeavers.com/dreamcometrue.

Oregon State will welcome two participants to the game versus Arizona State. Austin, a 7-year-old from Corvallis, was diagnosed February 2016 with acute lyphoblastic leukemia. He has gained the nickname “Awesome Austin” because he inspires and keeps on fighting.

Silas, who is 3-years-old, met Jake Luton at the hospital after the quarterback left the game against Washington State earlier this season. Silas has cerebral palsy.



Starts —

Twenty-eight players have made at least one start for the Beavers who are not listed as seniors this season.

Fifteen of those 28 have come on defense, with 13 on the offensive side of the ball.

Blake Brandel has started the most of any non-senior, at 22 games, all consecutive. Sumner Houston has made 21 starts, including 11 straight – and 10 on the offensive side of the ball. Gus Lavaka (11 consecutive), Kalani Vakameilalo (10 straight) and Jonathan Willis (10 straight) are among 13 non-seniors in double figures for their career.

Miltary Appreciation —

As a small token of appreciation to those who have given so much to defend and serve the United States of America, Oregon State Athletics is offering two complimentary tickets to Beaver football’s November 18 game against Arizona State to verified military personnel, including both active personnel and veterans.

Service members and veterans can also purchase additional tickets for 50% off regular price.

Visit this link for more information: click here.

Painted Into A Corner —

Oregon State’s injury situation at cornerback has been staggering this year. Beaver season opening starters Xavier Crawford, a 2016 Freshman All-American, and Dwayne Williams have been sidelined for a majority of the season. Here is a closer look:

Xavier Crawford – Started first five games, missed last five.

Dwayne Williams – Started first three games, missed last seven.

Jay Irvine – missed three of last five games. Played against Arizona.

Isaiah Dunn – Spent first four games on redshirt alert and went from that status to starter vs. Washington (started 4 of last 6 games).

Jaydon Grant – Played as a reserve first three games and has been out since with injury.

Shawn Wilson – Started four of first eight games, but missed game versus California. Started against Arizona.



When Nall Hits 100 —