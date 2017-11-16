Lady Owls Win Third Straight

PORTLAND, Ore.- Junior Nohea Waiwaiole had her fourth straight double-double leading Oregon Tech (3-1) past Lewis and Clark College (0-1), 67-61 Wednesday night as the Lady Owls spoiled the Pioneers season opener.



The teams played a very even first quarter ending the frame tied at 16.



Foul trouble hurt the OIT in the second stanza as several starters were forced to sit. The Pioneers took advantage and opened up their biggest lead of the game at 7-points. Tech freshman Tayah Ranney kept the Hooter close in the second period as she scored 8 of the Tech’s 12 points as the two teams headed to the break with Lewis and Clark leading by four 32-28.



Oregon Tech came out hot, as they out-scored the Pioneers 20-11 in the third period taking a 48-43 lead heading to the final period.



Two Janessa Willie free-throws gave the Pioneers the lead back at 51-50 with just seven minutes to play. LCC extended that lead to 57-53 with just 4:18 to play. Oregon Tech then went on a 14-4 run to close-out the game and secure the win.



Free-throw shooting was huge for the Owls as they made 23 of 28 attempts (82%)



Tech was led by Waiwaiole with a game high 20 points and 13 boards. OIT had three other players all freshman score in double digits in the game with Abby Kreiser scoring 13 points and both Amanda Constant and Tayah Ranney scoring 11 points each.



Tech will head home to host the Lithia Toyota Classic at Danny Miles Court this Friday and Saturday with games against William Jessup and Simpson University respectively.