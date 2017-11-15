Oregon State Wrestling Heads to the East Coast

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Oregon State wrestling begins a two month road schedule this week when the Beavers take on the Patriots of George Mason on Thursday, Nov. 16 in Fairfax, Va.

This is the first every meeting between the Oregon State and George Mason wrestling programs.

“The guys are feeling good,” began head coach Jim Zalesky. “They’ve had some time to look back at last week [Eastern Oregon], and they are ready for this week.”

Oregon State is ranked 22nd in the InterMat Dual Meet Rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Oregon State has four wrestlers ranked by InterMat at their respective weight classes. Redshirt senior Amarveer Dhesi leads the pack ranked 5th at heavyweight. Redshirt junior 125-pounder Ronnie Bresser is ranked 10th. Redshirt junior Corey Griego is ranked as the 15th best wrestler at 197-pounds, while redshirt senior Jack Hathaway is ranked 17th at 141-pounds.

Oregon State will be without Bresser this weekend at 125-pounds, leaving the weight open.

Hathaway and redshirt junior 197-pounder Corey Griego each recorded pins in the Beavers home opener against Eastern Oregon. OSU won that dual 42-6. Griego is slated to wrestle at 197.

“It was good to get out of the practice room and get some competition last week,” said Zalesky. “But we are really stepping up the competition this weekend.”

Oregon State will be without 2016 All-American heavyweight Amarveer Dhesi. Redshirt-senior Cody Crawford will get the start at heavyweight. Crawford was a 2017 NCAA qualifier.

Redshirt freshman Devan Turner gets the nod at 133-pounds. Turner won a decision in the season opener against Eastern Oregon. Sophomore Kurt Mode will wrestle for the Beavers at 149-pounds. Mode won by technical fall, 18-2 in his season opener.

At 157-pounds freshman Hunter Willits looks to continue his young career on the right foot. Willits won a 14-3 major decision in his Oregon State career opener. Las Vegas native and redshirt sophomore Billy Bigelow is slated for the spot at 165.

Sophomore Myles Terry won his season opener at 174 pounds by a 12-0 major decision, and will start against George Mason on Thursday at 174. Redshirt sophomore Seth McLeod is 1-0 on the season and will wrestle for the Beavers at 184 on Thursday.

Getting the young guns on the team to perform well on the road could be a challenge mentally. “Just keep getting better, it’s early on in the year,” said Zalesky when talking about mentally preparing the underclassmen.

“You have to get out of the practice room and see where you have to improve to get better for later in the season. It’s a process of getting better as the year goes on.”

Oregon State will remain on the east coast after wrestling George Mason. On Saturday, Nov. 18 the Beavers will take part in the Navy Classic in Annapolis, Md.