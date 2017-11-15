It’s Only a Drill: Emergency Training In KF Thursday

Emergency responders will be conducting a training exercise in Klamath Falls on 16 November, 2017, between the hours of 8am and 2pm. Responders will be conducting operations at the Ross Ragland Theater on 7th Avenue, and also at 5170 Summers Lane.

The 102nd Civil Support Team out of Salem, Oregon, which is a specialized military unit capable of responding to incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards, will jointly be exercising and training with local Region 4 Hazardous Materials Response Team members. If in the area, the public can expect to see uniformed military and fire/emergency services personnel wearing hazardous materials suits, along with hazardous materials response vehicles and equipment. Questions or requests for media interviews can be directed to Morgan Lindsay, Klamath County Emergency Manager, at mlindsay@klamathcounty.org.