Grants Pass Teen Hit and Killed on Skateboard

No one has been charged for a fatal Tuesday evening accident in Josephine County which claimed the life of a teenager. OSP says the teen was skateboarding at Elk Lane and Majestic Drive when he went down the hill and into the intersection without stopping and was hit by an SUV. The boy died at the scene. Driver Mallory Perez of Grants Pass had her nine year old daughter in the car. They were not hurt. Perez is cooperating and not suspected of any wrong doing. Elk Lane was closed for approximately two hours while OSP Troopers conducted the investigation. OSP was assisted on scene by AMR and Rural Metro Fire Department.