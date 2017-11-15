Former Oregon Coach Chip Kelly is a Candidate for Florida Gator Job

Former Oregon Duck coach Chip Kelly and Oregon State assistant coach Scott Frost are reportedly candidates for the vacant Florida Gator job.

Kelly is a commentator for Fox Sports, and Frost is head coach of undefeated Central Florida. Frost also is rumored to be Mike Riley’s replacement at Nebraska should Riley get the ax in the coming weeks.

The Civil War between the Ducks and Beavs is one week from Saturday, and kickoff was announced by the Pac-12 yesterday. It will be a 4pm start from Autzen Stadium. OSU snapped an 8-game win streak by Oregon in the series with a win last