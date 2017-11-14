Tres Tinkle Posts Double-Double

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tres Tinkle posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough in a 75-66 loss to Wyoming on Monday night at Gill Coliseum.



It was the fifth double-double of Tinkle’s career. He added four assists and three steals.



Drew Eubanks was the only other Beaver in double figures with 17 points. He went 6-for-9 from the field and 5-of-7 from the free throw line.



Gligorije Rakocevic made his season debut after missing the opener with a concussion and finished the night with six points, going 3-for-4 from the field.



Oregon State trailed 40-36 at halftime, but battled back to take a 53-47 lead with 11:48 to play after a layup by Stephen Thompson Jr.



The Cowboys answered with a 10-3 run to take a 57-56 advantage and never trailed the rest of the game.



Hayden Dalton led Wyoming with 22 points and nine rebounds. Justin James added 19 points and Alan Herndon chipped in 16.



The Beavers will next host Long Beach State at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. The game will be televised nationally on Pac-12 Network.



