The Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds presents “Party Under the Harvest Moon” Saturday, November 18th, beginning at 5:30pm.

This event will feature a live and silent auction, desert auction, raffle, dancing, and games.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Purchase an entire table for $300.00.

For more information contact the the Fair Office at 530-667-5312.