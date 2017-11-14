Oregon Tech Sweeps CCC Golfers of the Week Honors

LA GRANDE, Ore. – Oregon Tech’s Stephanie Koza and Houston Knox have been named Cascade Conference Red Lion Golfers of the Week as announced by the conference office today.

Koza, a sophomore from Mililani, Hawaii, took home Medalist Honors as she won her first ever Collegiate Tournament. Koza had the top two rounds of the tournament leading OIT to a women’s title.

Knox, a senior from McKinleyville, Calif., helped lead the Owls to a second place finish in the Menlo Pacific Coast Invite as he finished 6th with a final round 77.

The Owls will return to action in 2018 when they host the Oregon Tech Spring Invitational at Eagle Point Golf Club March 10 and 11 in Eagle Point, Oregon.