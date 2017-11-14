Klamath Irrigation District Special Board Meeting

A “Klamath Irrigation District, Board of Directors’ special meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 20, 2017, at KID’s headquarters located at 6640 KID Ln, KFallS, OR to canvass the returns of November 14th general election. A complete agenda may be on KID’s website: www.klamathirrigation.com on Friday, November 17th. The special meeting is open to the public. In accordance with ORS 192.640, a special meeting is permitted. Any persons with disabilities requiring special services please contact KID’s office at (541) 882-6661.”