KCSD Honor Band Performs Wednesday

The Klamath County School District Honor Band, featuring students from Chiloquin, Henley, and Mazama high schools, will be performing a concert on Wednesday, November 15th at 7pm at the Ross Ragland Theater under the direction of guest conductor Dr. Martin Behnke.

The concert is free to the public.

For the first time, the KCSD is forming an honor band for select students. Musicians from

Chiloquin, Mazama and Henley bands will spend two days rehearsing before performing for the public. Rehearsal will be on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and Wednesday, Nov. 15. The capstone is a special performance for the public at 7 p.m. Wednesday.