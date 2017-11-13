Klamath Falls Woman Dies in Crash; Chiloquin Man Faces DUI, Manslaughter

On November 10, 2017 at approximately 5:37pm, OSP Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 97 near milepost 256 in Klamath County, Oregon.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a grey 2009 Dodge Ram 2500 Pickup, operated by Austin Haynes (22) of Chiloquin, Oregon was traveling southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane of travel and into the path of a blue 1996 Ford Aerostar van operated by Melquiadez Ibarra (57) of Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Haynes was not injured as a result of the crash. Ibarra sustained minor injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. A right front female passenger in the van, Terry Kirwan (66) of Klamath Falls, Oregon was deceased at the scene.

Haynes displayed signs of impairment and performed voluntary standardized field sobriety tests. Haynes was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail for Manslaughter, Reckless Endangering, Assault III and Driving While Under the Influence of Intoxicants.

US 97 was closed and traffic diverted for over 5 hours while Troopers investigated the crash scene. The Oregon Department of Transportation and Chiloquin Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing. Trooper Peter Anderson is the lead investigator. OSP is asking if there are any witnesses to this crash who have not been interviewed to please contact the Oregon State Police Southern Regional Dispatch Center (SCC) at 541-883-5711.