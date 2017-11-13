Fremont-Winema National Forest Christmas Tree Permits on Sale

The Fremont-Winema National Forest is selling Christmas tree permits Monday, November 13 through Sunday, December 24 at all Forest offices and numerous vendors in the area.

Permits cost $5 and are nonrefundable. A maximum of five permits can be purchased.

Each permit is valid to cut one tree and must be validated by completely removing the month, date and year from the permit. The permit must then be secured to the tree trunk between the limbs in a place visible during transport of the tree from the forest.

The permits have five years available to remove for validation, so if weather or other conditions make it impossible to get a tree this year, the permit is still valid for use within the next four years.

Fourth graders with a valid Every Kid in a Park (EKIP) pass and accompanied by an adult can get a free Christmas tree permit from a Forest Service office carrying permits, including Fremont-Winema National Forest offices. The free EKIP permits are not available from vendors.

Students in the fourth grade can get an EKIP pass and learn more about the program by visiting https://everykidinapark.gov and completing the application process.

The Christmas tree permits from the Fremont-Winema National Forest are valid for use on the forest in Klamath and Lake Counties. It is the responsibility of the cutter to ensure they are not getting their tree from private, state or other federal lands. Christmas trees also cannot be harvested in Congressionally-designated Wilderness Areas, active timber sales, developed recreation sites or tree plantations.

Some parking areas on the Forest require a Sno-Park permit issued by the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Permits are sold at all DMV offices and by permit agents at resorts, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets. Also, certain Forest roads are designated as snowmobile trails and closed to motor vehicle traffic.

If there are questions regarding where to cut a Christmas tree, current conditions or for a free Motor Vehicle Use Map, please contact the local Forest office.

All Forest offices are open Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The offices will be closed Thursday, November 23 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal business hours will resume Friday, November 24.