Chiloquin Fire & Rescue will be hosting the Community Tree Lighting Event December 2nd at 5:30pm at the Chiloquin City parking lot.

There will be caroling and a special appearance by Santa. This is a free community event; however, members from Chiloquin Fire & Rescue will be present to collect canned food donations for their annual food drive.

For more information contact Renee Hansen at 541-783-3860.