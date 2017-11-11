Scouting for Food – Boy Scouts of America

Now through Wednesday November 15th, Boy Scouts will be distributing flyers door to door as a reminder to put a couple of non-perishable food items in a bag, and leave it by your front door Saturday, November 18th before 10am.

Your donations can also be dropped off at the Scouts office located at 1819 Manzanita on the 18th, where Scouts will be serving donuts, coffee, and hot chocolate.

Scouting for Food benefits the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, the Mission & the Salvation Army.

If the Scouts miss your bag, feel free to drop it off at the Food Bank.

Most wanted food items include:

Canned Meat, fruits & vegetables, pasta, rice, peanut butter, mayonnaise, oil and hot & cold cereals.

For more information contact the Klamath County Boy Scouts or the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank.