Merrill Annual Christmas Bazaar – Merrill Civic Center

The Merrill Annual Christmas Bazaar will take place Friday, November 17th through Saturday November 18th at the Merrill Civic Center.

November 17th – 9am-5pm

November 18th – 9am-4pm

This event showcases homemade items and food from local area crafters, a craft corner for kids, and a meeting with Santa Friday and Saturday at 1pm.

Another Christmas Bazaar will be held during these days and times at the Malin Community Center.

For more information contact Lee Harris at 541-798-5117, or Carol Cossey at 541-891-9552.