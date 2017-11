Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brew House will host the Klamath Folk Alliance Thursday, November 16th at 6pm.

Presenting TnT – Trisha Daniel & Tom Arata, and Secondhand Sage Trio – Rob Kucera, Treve Sears & Jim Fischer.

This event will begin at 6pm and ends at 8pm at Mia & Pia’s on Summers Lane.

For more information visit klamathfolkalliance.org.