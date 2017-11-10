Bohman Named to 2017 All-Conference Volleyball Team

LA GRANDE, Ore. – With the end of the 2017 Cascade Collegiate Conference volleyball season, Oregon Tech Chase Bohman from Creswell, Ore. was named to the 2017 All-CCC team, after a vote by the head coaches, the conference office announced tonight.

The junior outside hitter garnered her first All-CCC award, as finished the year ranked 9thin the NAIA in Kills per set at 4.19 and the mark is now second all-time at OIT while her 390 kills this season is now fourth all-time at Oregon Tech.

Bohman led Tech in total kills (390) and kills per set (4.19), while hitting at a .234 clip and adding 20 aces for the season. On the defensive end Bohman was second on Tech’s defense with a 279 digs (3.00 digs/set) and 16 block assists.

Bohman would finish the 2017 campaign ranked second in the conference in kills per set at 4.32, and points per set at 4.65. Her 33 digs against EOU this season puts her at No. 2 in Oregon Tech History.

“Chase was a main contribute to the growth in our offense this season, said head coach Andrew Clifton. “She helped catapult us as an offensive threat in the CCC and was a main threat on floor almost every night. I am happy to see that Chase was honored for her hard work and performance on the floor.”

2017 CCC All-Conference Teams



Co-Players of the Year – Alaina Gentili, Corban (Ore.), Madisen Garlie, Eastern Oregon

Freshman of the Year – Kiley McMurtrey, Eastern Oregon

Libero of the Year – Alysanne Van Dyke, Northwest (Wash.)

Coach of the Year – Kim McLain, Corban (Ore.)



Name Position Year Institution Taylor Alexander OP Jr. CI Maci Beierle S Sr. NCU Chase Bohman OH Jr. OIT Marija Djonovic S Jr. CI Ashlyn Flynn L Jr. SOU Madisen Garlie* MB Sr. EOU Alaina Gentili* M Sr. CRB Mattie Jo Johnson MB Sr. NU Janessa Mast OH Sr. WPC Amanda Miller OH Sr. EOU Ashley Pagan OH So. CI Amber Parker OH Sr. CRB Natalie Taylor OH Jr. TESC Alysanne Van Dyke L Sr. NU

* – Co-Players of the Year





Honorable Mention: Marandah Boeder, CRB; Haley Damian, NCU; Brenna Meehan, CI; Morgan Pilon, NU; Taylor Ristvedt, SOU; Jackie van Vliet, CI