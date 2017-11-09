Walden To Address KC Chamber Friday on Water, Power Issues

Congressman Greg Walden will be addressing the Klamath Water Users Association at the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Friday morning to unveil a bill aimed at addressing power rates, infrastructure improvements, water banking and more. Walden’s Office says in a news release the proposal will help Klamath Basin agriculture and water resource efficiency.

Walden’s first stop is scheduled for a 8 a.m. town hall at Lost River Junior/Senior High School in Merrill, followed by a press conference to unveil the key water legislation in Klamath Falls at 10:30 a.m. Walden will speak about the legislation at the South Portal building houses the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, Discover Klamath, and Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA).

The Legislation will likely have a number of key provisions, including:

Direct the Department of Interior to bring down power costs for irrigation in the Klamath Project and the Upper Klamath Basin.

Authorize some reimbursement for D Plant pumping costs.

Boost infrastructure in the Klamath Basin.

Clarify authorization for locally supported water bank activities.