Search Continues for Missing Man

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) teams are looking for a missing man. Christopher Knapp reportedly went mushroom picking on the evening of Sunday, November 5. He is believed to be in the areas of Prospect, Highway 227, or Tiller in Douglas County. He was reported missing on November 8.

Knapp is 45 years old and 6’4″ tall with a thin build and dark “salt & pepper” hair. He usually is clean shaven and wears bib overalls or black ski pants, a ball cap, or beanie.

Knapp drives a green 2-door Honda Civic with a missing front bumper. He usually stays on the coast in the Florence area, but has been in the Prospect area for a few months to pick mushrooms and huckleberries.

If you have information about Knapp’s whereabouts, please contact SAR Sergeant Shawn Richards at 541-774-6800.