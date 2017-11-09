No. 16 Oregon Tech Finds Offensive Rhythm in 113-57 Win

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Hustlin’ Owls of Oregon Tech defeated the Deacons of New Hope Christian College by a score of 113 to 57, Wednesday night at Danny Miles Court. The Owls were led by Tyler Hieb with 27 points and 7 rebounds, and freshman, Zach Bernards with a career high 4 points and 16 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double.

The game started with the two teams exchanged buckets early. Oregon Tech stepped up their defense and began knocking down their shot attempts as the Owls went on a 5-minute run, outscoring New Hope 21-2. The Owls continued to attack the Deacons stretching their lead to 25 points and shooting 46% from the floor, as the teams headed into the break with the score 52-27.

The Hooter stayed hot in the second half, continuing to knock down their shots and stretching their lead. Tech shot 49% from the floor for the game, seeing four players in double-digits scoring. The Tech bench added a total of 79 points in the contest, as the game concluded with a score of 113-57.



The loss moves New Hope Christian to an overall record of 1-5. The win sees Tech move to 3-2 overall, before they head to Ashland, Oregon to take on the SOU Raiders in a non-conference match up on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:30pm.

The Owls will return home for the Lithia-Oregon Tech Classic on the weekend of Nov. 17-18.

Check OregonTechOwls.com for live stats, video and radio broadcast of the game.