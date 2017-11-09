Chocolate Walk – Downtown Klamath Falls

Downtown Klamath Falls and Small Business Saturday are hosting a Chocolate Walk for Disabled American Veterans.

This even will take place November 25th, from noon-4pm, Downtown.

Walking, Shopping and Chocolate Indulgence as you stroll through downtown collecting chocolate as you go! Fun for the entire family to raise money for a great cause!

Escorted by a military personnel and wheelchairs will be available.

Purchase pre-event chocolate passports at Apatite Restaurant. $7.00 per person. Day of event passports will be available at Sugarman’s Corner at $10.00 per person.

For more information call 541-331-3903.