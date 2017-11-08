Oregon Tech Lady Owls lead, Men 3rd after First Day of Menlo Invite

MONTEREY, Calif. – The Oregon Tech women’s golf team finished the first day of the Menlo College Pacific Coast Hwy Invite in first place as the Owls own the top three spots and lead the golf tournament by 43 strokes.



Tech’s Stephanie Koza fired a first round 78 to lead the field with teammates Janelle Ferlan trailing by two strokes and Kylie Collom behind by three strokes after the first round of the two round tournament.



Tech’s Holly Froelich and Shelby LaTourette are not far back as they are tied for sixth place after a pair of opening round 86s.



On the men’s side, Oregon Tech struggled in the second round on Tuesday and slipped from second place to third after their two round total of 629 (313, 319). Biola University leads the Tournament by 6 strokes over Simpson and 7 strokes over the Owls.



Tyler Frankie leads the Owls as he is in 6th place after his 77 first round and 79 second round (156) 8 strokes behind Fredik Ingul of Menlo College who leads after his two round total 148 (75, 73).



Other Owls in the Top 15 are Houston Knox who is in 8th (157) with Mayson Tibbs and Nate Hunter in a five way tie for 11th with 160.