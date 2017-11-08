KF Mans Leads Wrong Way Chase Down I-5

A Klamath Falls man already on probation for robbery and eluding police has been arrested after leading officers on a car chase in Douglas County. Jack Hasbrouck arrested after the Monday pursuit that included stretch of I-5 where he drove southbound in the northbound lanes. Police also found three pounds of marijuana in the car.

On Monday, November 6, 2017, at 12:06 pm, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop a 2004 black Infinity on Rolling Hills Road near Lone Oak in Roseburg. Instead of stopping the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

At one point the vehicle stopped and let a female passenger out of the car before fleeing again. The driver attempted to elude deputies through Green down Highway 99S and into the Clarks Branch Road area. The driver then began driving southbound in the northbound lanes of travel on Interstate 5.

The Douglas County 9-1-1 center received multiple reports of the vehicle traveling the wrong way on the freeway. Eventually, the driver exited the northbound lanes and began travelling south in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5.

A deputy observed the vehicle turn into a driveway off of Boomer Hill Road where the driver exited and ran from the car.

Deputies eventually captured the suspect, identified as Jack James Hasbrouck, age 34 of Klamath Falls.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, deputies located approximately 3 pounds of marijuana.

Hasbrouck was arrested for Attempting to Elude Police — Vehicle, Attempting to Elude Police — Foot, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle and Parole Violation.

Additional charges related to the marijuana are expected.

Hasbrouck is currently on probation in Klamath County for Robbery and Elude.