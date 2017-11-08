Forshee Found Guilty, Sentenced to Life

A former railroad worker has been found guilty of murdering his boss. A Klamath County jury has found James Forshee guilty of murder for the 2014 shooting death of Emery Connor at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail yard on Laverne Avenue. Following the verdict, the judge sentenced Forshee to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Forshee’s laywer had claimed that getting a bad write-up from Connor for a safety violation sent Forshee into a severe state of depression and anxiety which robbed Forshee of his ability to control his actions. But prosecutors said he could have sought help from BNSF administration but instead made the deliberate decision to shoot Connor.

The jury could have chosen manslaughter over murder, which would have carried a lesser sentence, but did not buy that Forshee was under extreme emotional distress when he pulled the trigger.