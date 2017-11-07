Women Ranked 6th, Men 24th Headed to NAIA Cross Country Championships

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After Winning their first ever Cascade Collegiate Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday the Oregon Tech women moved up one spot to No. 6 in the final NAIA Coaches’ Poll of the season. No. 6 ranking is the highest in program history. With the CCC Championship the OIT women secured the Cascade Conference Auto berth and their fourth-straight trip to the NAIA National Championships. 36 teams and 92 individuals will travel to Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Wash., the national office announced Monday. The 38th annual event takes place on November 18, with the women’s race scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PST.



The Lady Owls are led by three All-CCC runners. Danielle De Castro, Cindy Reed and Susie Garza as all three finished in the top 10 at the CCC Championships.



The Tech men finished fifth at the CCC Championship stayed at the No. 24 spot in the final Coaches’ Poll, and secured at Large No.9 to the 36 team, 87 individual field that was announced for the 62nd Annual NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships that will be held on November 18. The event will take place at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Wash. The men’s 8–kilometer race will begin at 10:30 a.m. PST.



The Oregon Tech men will be led Mark French, Ricky Garcia, Jack Roberts, Paul Wyatt, and Tim McPherson who all finished within a 1:10 of each other at the CCC Championships.