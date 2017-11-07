Road Closed From Steel Visitor Center to Rim Village at Crater Lake

The road from Steel Visitor Center to Rim Village at Crater Lake National Park is now closed. Officials say the only way to see the lake now is by snowshoeing or skiing up the Raven Trail. Be advised that if you choose to snowshoe/ski up to the rim you will be traveling in avalanche terrain. Walking or skiing on the road is prohibited.

Crater Lake National Park’s North Entrance Road and Rim Drive are now closed for the season. All visitors to Crater Lake National Park must use Highway 62 to access the park from the south or west during these closures. The North Entrance Road and Rim Drive, with elevations from 5,850 to 7,960 feet above sea level, receive an average of more than 40 feet of snow each year and are not plowed from fall to late spring because of deep drifts, avalanche risk, and other dangerous conditions. The North Entrance Road and Rim Drive will reopen in the late spring or early summer of 2018. Exact dates for road openings depend on snow depths each year.

Crater Lake National Park is open 365 days a year. Highway 62 and Munson Valley Road, which leads to Rim Village and lake viewing access, are plowed throughout the winter. When visiting the park in fall, winter, and spring, visitors should be prepared for winter road conditions by carrying chains and knowing how to use them. Visitors can check current visibility and road conditions on the park’s webcams athttp://www.nps.gov/crla/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm.

Ranger led snowshoe walks will begin in late November, provided there is enough snow. Reservations can be made by calling the Steel Information Center at (541)594-3100. The walks are free of charge, but space is limited.

Winter recreational opportunities at Crater Lake National Park include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and more. The Steel Visitor Center and the Rim Café and Gift Shop are year-round except for December 25th. Visitors should fuel their vehicles before arriving at the park, as gasoline is not available in the park from mid-October until late May.

Photo Credit: National Park Service

As of November 1st the park is charging its winter entrance fee. The fee is $10 per car, is good for 7 days, and can be paid at the Steel Information Center at park headquarters. It is also possible to purchase an annual pass for Crater Lake National Park and Lava Beds National Monument for $30, or an America the Beautiful Pass good for entrance to all national parks for one year at the cost of $80. When the park resumes collecting its summer rate entrance fee next spring, the charge will be $20 per vehicle, $15 per motorcycle, and $12 per person on foot or bicycle. These fees were previously approved as part of our public outreach efforts in 2015.

For more information on winter conditions, services, and programs in Crater Lake National Park, visit our website at www.nps.gov/crla.