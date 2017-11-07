Detectives Have Some Leads, Seek More, in Girl’s Death

Jackson County Detectives continue to follow up on leads in the death of 13-year-old Meadow Grace Boyd. They are asking for additional assistance from the public.

Meadow died on Monday, October 30, after being struck by a vehicle part or other object extending from the side of a vehicle. Meadow had been waiting for the school bus at the end of her driveway in the 5100-block of East Evans Creek Road, north of Rogue River.

On Thursday, November 2, a man came forward to report he may have been the person whose vehicle struck and killed Meadow. Detectives are examining evidence to determine whether his vehicle was involved. The man has not been named as a suspect in a crime.

Detectives need to identify two additional vehicles seen driving north on East Evans Creek Road near Minthorne Road between 6:55 and 7:15 am on Monday, October 30. One of the vehicles is described as a white or silver full size pickup. The other is a dark-colored full size pickup. Detectives urge the drivers to come forward. They say it is important to identify all vehicles seen in the area so they can rule out those that were not involved.

Detectives are also expanding their earlier request for surveillance video. They would like to hear from people who have surveillance cameras that capture traffic on East Evans Creek Road between Minthorne Road and Queensbranch Road. Anyone with information or video can call Detective Steve Bohn or Detective Gabe Burchfiel at 541-774-6800.

Case 17-22901