Beavers Set For Friday’s Season Opener

THE GAME: Oregon State opens its regular season at 7 p.m. on Friday against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Gill Coliseum.



TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Oregon with Rich Burk and Dan Dickau calling the action.



For information on how to watch the game online or on a mobile device, click on this link. If you live overseas and want to watch the game, it is available via YouTube at this link.



RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Jon Warren calling the action. It can also be heard online at this link.



LIVE STATS: There will be live stats at this link.



SOCIAL MEDIA: Live updates will be available on Twitter and Facebook.



TICKETS: Fans can secure Oregon State men’s basketball season tickets and single-game tickets by visiting this link or calling 800-GO-BEAVS. Dam City Classic tickets will be included for all Oregon State men’s basketball season ticket holders, giving fans a total of 17 games to watch in Corvallis and Portland during the 2017-18 season.



QUICKLY: Oregon State’s returning production: scoring 95.1%, rebounding 90.9%, assists 89.5%, steals 92.1%, blocked shots 95.8%, 3-point field goals 93.6%, minutes played 91.6% … The Beavers are 18-10 the past two seasons when Stephen Thompson Jr. and Tres Tinkle both play in the game; they are 6-30 when one or both of them miss a game … Oregon State returns all five starters and eight players who started games last season … The Beavers advanced to postseason play the last two times they returned all five starters (NIT, 2004-05; NCAA, 2015-16) … Drew Eubanks needs 77 blocked shots to become Oregon State’s career leader; he had 69 last season … Wayne Tinkle is 3-0 in season openers at Oregon State … Wayne Tinkle needs one win to reach 200 in his career … Oregon State associate head coach Kerry Rupp was Southern Utah’s Most Valuable Player and earned all-district and all-conference honors as a senior in 1977 … Nine Oregon State players have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or better.



vs. SOUTHERN UTAH: Oregon State and Southern Utah meet for the second time in history. The Beavers won the first matchup, 73-63, on Nov. 30, 2001 at Gill Coliseum.



Joe See came off the bench to lead Oregon State with 16 points and eight assists. Adam Masten scored 15 points, and Philip Ricci and Floyd North each added 10. Donnie Jackson, Dan Beus and Jay Collins led Southern Utah with 12 points apiece.



Todd Simon is entering his second year at the helm of the Southern Utah University men’s basketball team. He led the Thunderbirds to a first-round win at the Big Sky Conference Tournament with a triple-overtime victory over Montana State. The Thunderbirds concluded the season with a 6-27 overall record and a 3-15 conference record.



EXHIBITION GAME: Oregon State defeated Pacific University in an exhibition game last Friday, 91-69, before a Gill Coliseum crowd of 4,192.



Stephen Thompson Jr. scored a game-high 21 points and added nine rebounds and three assists. Tres Tinkle posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Drew Eubanks and Ethan Thompson were the other Beavers in double figures with 13 points apiece.



Oregon State never trailed, led by as many as 31 points, and finished with a scoring advantage of 50-14 in the paint and 25-7 off turnovers.



THE ROSTER: Here are some quick-hitters about the 2017-18 Oregon State men’s basketball team:

The roster includes three seniors, four juniors, four sophomores and five freshmen.

Tanner Sanders, Xavier Smith and Isaac Barnes are walk-ons this season. Sanders was on scholarship last season; Smith and Barnes are freshmen.

In Pac-12 team production returning this season, Oregon State is second in scoring 95.1% (1,921-2,021), rebounding 90.9% (947-1,042), assists 89.5% (340-380), steals 92.1% (163-177), blocked shots 95.8% (113-118), 3-point field goals 93.6% (190-203) and minutes played 90.1% (5,835-6,425).

In three seasons under Wayne Tinkle, Oregon State is 32-8 when leading at halftime and 34-3 when leading with five minutes to play.

Oregon State went 4-0 during its summer trip to Spain, winning the four games by a scoring margin of 391-216.

Oregon State players missed 68 games due to injuries last season (Tres Tinkle 26, Cheikh N’diaye 23, Ben Koné 9, Stephen Thompson Jr. 6 and Daine Muller 4).

Drew Eubanks (32), Tres Tinkle (31) and Thompson Jr. (31 and 30) all scored 30-plus points in a game last season; it’s the first time in program history three different players scored 30-plus in the same season.

JaQuori McLaughlin (58) and Kendal Manuel (52) combined to make more 3-pointers (110) than any freshman tandem in Oregon State history last season.

A record seven Oregon State players were named to Pac-12 All-Academic teams last season; the most Pac-12 All-Academic selections Oregon State had previously in a year was two in 2000, 2005, 2006, 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Oregon State’s current cumulative team GPA is 3.20.



