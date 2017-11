Agri-Camp USA is hosting an Open House Saturday, November 18th from 4:30-7:30pm.

This event will feature door prizes, craft projects for kids, a meeting with a the counselors, clothing drive for foster families, and a canned food drive for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank.

Plus Mia & Pia’s will provide beer samples and a cash bar.

For more information on this event contact Katie Feinauer at 541-892-0958.