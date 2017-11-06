Rangers Open Fourth Firewood Cutting Area

The Klamath Ranger District is opening an additional Personal Use Firewood cutting area outside of Klamath Falls.

This area is located near Rocky Point, at milepost 15 on Westside Road.

The logging deck includes small diameter Douglas fir and white fir, with approximately 20 to 30 cords available. The trees still have branches and tops. Cutters are asked to stack slash on either side of the deck and not leave it in the parking or cutting area.

The wood is a result of the Eaglet timber sale, a logging project to reduce hazardous fuels accumulations.

“The community of Rocky Point asked us to make this deck available for Personal Use Firewood cutting,” said Klamath District Ranger Heather Berg. “We are happy that we were able to work with the contractor to make this wood available for local residents to heat their homes rather than it being burned on site or chipped. This is another great opportunity for those needing firewood in the Klamath Falls area without having to travel too far for it.”

The cutting area is open until December 31 or until access is blocked by snow.

This is the fourth Personal Use Firewood cutting area opened up by the Klamath Ranger District in the past two months. While the other two decks have been depleted, there is still some wood available at the deck located off Road 3651-020 near Fourmile Quarry, primarily white fir.

Personal Use Firewood Permits are available for $5 per cord with a minimum four cord or $20 purchase. Each household may purchase up to eight cords per year. Personal Use Firewood permits expire December 31.

Permits are available from Fremont-Winema National Forest offices, including the Klamath Ranger District, located at 2819 Dahlia St. in Klamath Falls. The Ranger District can be reached at 541-883-6714.

For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema or follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF.