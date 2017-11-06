Oregon Tech Claims 1st CCC Women’s Cross Country Title in Program History, Men Finish 5th

LA GRANDE, Ore. – The No.7-ranked Oregon Tech women’s cross country team won its first Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship in program history, defeating a loaded field on Saturday at Lane Farms. Women Results Men Results



The Owls finished the day with 53 points, led by three All-CCC runners. Danielle De Castro placed second individually, crossing the finish line in 18:05.50. Cindy Reed took fourth place in 18:16.60, followed by Susie Garza in ninth place in a time of 18:54.20.



Head Coach Jack Kegg on his team’s performance today. “The ladies ran very determined to win and it was a team effort. The men ran very well to lose to No. 17 Northwest Christian by 1 point. Overall a great day for Tech XC.”



Kegg was named the CCC Coach of the Year after leading the Owls to their first conference title, ending a three-year streak by Northwest Christian.



Southern Oregon’s Jessa Perkinson claimed Female Runner of the Year honors after placing first in the race in a time of 17:47.80. Perkinson is the first female runner to win the award since 1995.



No. 5-ranked College of Idaho took second place with 68 points. The Coyotes narrowly edged Southern Oregon, who finished with 69 points. Corban placed fourth as a team with 98 points.



WOMEN FULL RESULTS

1. Oregon Tech (53)

2. College of Idaho (68)

3. Southern Oregon (69)

4. Corban (98)

5. Northwest (120)

6. Eastern Oregon (130)

7. Northwest Christian (141)

8. Warner Pacific (257)

9. Multnomah (259)



On the men’s side, Mark French led the Hustlin Owls as he and the Owls team finished 5th. For the 10th-straight season, the Southern Oregon men’s cross country team stood above the rest of the field, winning the Championship on Saturday also at Lane Farms.



The No. 2-ranked Raiders finished with four of the top-10 runners, with all seven runners placing in the top-25.



The defending national champions were led by Noah Oberitter, crossing the finish in 25:33.70 and Connor Cushman in 25:35.60, who placed third and fourth, respectively. Kevin Poteracke placed eighth in a time of 25:49.50 while Ray Schireman also earned All-CCC honors with a 10th place finish in 25:56. 80.



Southern Oregon head coach Grier Gatlin was named the CCC Coach of the Year for the seventh-straight season.



Eastern Oregon’s Nic Maszk took home the individual title and was selected CCC Male Runner of the Year after crossing the finish line in 25:23.80, nearly 11 seconds faster than the second place runner.



No. 4 College of Idaho placed second with 72 points, followed by No. 8 Eastern Oregon with 80 points. Northwest Christian took fourth place with 111 points, narrowly besting Oregon Tech who finished with 112 points.



MEN FULL RESULTS

1. Southern Oregon (42)

2. College of Idaho (72)

3. Eastern Oregon (80)

4. Northwest Christian (111)

5. Oregon Tech (112)

6. Northwest (157)

7. Corban (162)

8. Warner Pacific (224)

9. Multnomah (258)