KCSD Superintendent Search Schedule

The Klamath County School Board set a more detailed calendar as they start the search for the next Klamath County School District superintendent.

In September, Superintendent Greg Thede announced his plan to retire, finishing his 42-year career at the end of June, 2018. On Oct. 30, the board held a special meeting with the Oregon School Boards Association, the agency assisting the district in the superintendent search process. The board decided on specific dates for the process, including times for public input and the process for forming a screening committee including members of the public.

The KCSD website has a page dedicated to updates on this process, including links to public input and a calendar with important dates. See that web page by clicking here.

Public input

The school board will be looking to members of the public – students, parents, families, citizens, teachers, administrators and staff – in identifying key qualities and qualifications in a new superintendent, as well as issues to address during the interview process.

An online survey will be available from Nov. 3 to Dec. 1 in both English and Spanish. Public computers will also be available at public forums to fill out the survey.

It asks the survey taker to say if they are a staff member, student or parent/community member and asks four key questions:

1. What are the strengths and achievements of your district? What would you like to see continued?

2. What critical issues face the district currently or in the next few years?

3. What personal and professional characteristics do you desire in your new superintendent?

4. Other thoughts/comments?

The board will host three town-hall style evening forums to get public input on the superintendent search. The exact time of each meeting is still being determined, but the locations and dates are:

 Monday, Nov. 27: Mazama High School

 Tuesday, Nov. 28: Lost River Jr./Sr. High School

 Thursday, Nov. 30: Chiloquin Jr./Sr. High School

The board will also enlist the public’s help in screening applicants. The screening committee will consist of two teachers, two classified staff, two administrators, two district office staff and four members of the public, in addition to the five-member school board. The school board will select the other members of the committee through a board nomination process. The board plans to announce the screening committee by Jan 11.

In March the school board will select finalists for the superintendent position. March 13 through 15 the candidates will visit the district and meet the public at evening meetings. The locations and times for those public meetings will be determined closer to those dates.

Calendar

At its Oct. 30 meeting, the school board laid out a detailed calendar with the goal of selecting a new superintendent in April. Many of the calendar items were specific steps the school board will take in addition to public meetings and announcements. Below is a shortened version of the calendar, emphasizing key steps and public meetings.

November:

 Nov. 3: Online survey available on KCSD website (will be available until Dec. 1)

 Nov. 22: Notice of superintendent position vacancy posted online

 Nov. 27-30: OSBA representative visits schools to get input from staff and parents

 Nov. 27: Public forum at Mazama High School

 Nov. 28: Public forum at Lost River Jr./Sr. High School

 Nov. 30: Public forum at Chiloquin Jr./Sr. High School

December:

 Dec. 14: Present public input to school board at board meeting

 Dec. 22: District begins accepting applications

January:

 Jan. 11: School board selects screening committee members

February:

 Feb. 16: Applications close

March:

 March 1: School board and screening committee select candidates to interview

 March 13-15: School board conducts interviews and select finalists

April:

 April 3-4: School board and district hold finalist forum, including outreach to the public. School board conducts final interviews

 April 12: School board votes to hire candidate in public meeting and announces selection of new superintendent at public meeting

July:

 July 1: New superintendent begins work