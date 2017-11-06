Beavers Edged at California

BERKELEY, Calif. – The Oregon State University football program faced Cal on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium to continue the Pac-12 schedule.

The Beavers (1-8, 0-6 Pac-12) struck first but the Bears (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12) took the game, 37-23.

Manase Hungalu led all players with 20 tackles, including 13 solo stops. It was the first time in 2017 the Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i, native reached the 20-tackle mark as he eclipsed his previous best of 13 set back in 2016 against Utah.

The Beavers found the back of the end zone on the opening drive for the second time in three games thanks to a timely trick play. Darell Garretson swung a pass to Tuli Wily-Matagi on the right hash and the Laie, Hawai’i, native connected with an open Ryan Nall on the opposite side of the field.

The junior from Sandy, Ore., took the reception for 26 yards and powered his way past the goal line for a 7-0 OSU lead early in the first quarter.

Cal took the lead back through the remainder of the half and a pair of career-best 49-yard field goals from Jordan Choukair kept Oregon State within one score of the Bears at 20-13 heading into halftime.

The opening drive from Cal in the third quarter was stopped short in Beaver territory after Kee Whetzel forced a fumble from Patrick Laird and Kalani Vakameilalo scooped the loose ball for OSU.

Thomas Tyner put Oregon State close behind Cal late in the third quarter after he took a handoff from Garretson on a sweep to the right and found his way for five yards into the end zone and a 23-20 score favoring the Bears with 2:09 remaining in the stanza.

Choukair added a 31-yard field goal to the Beavers’ tally midway through the fourth quarter as Cal took the decision 37-23.

Oregon State remains on the road next week against Arizona on Saturday, November 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. PT and the contest will broadcast live on ESPN2.

