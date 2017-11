Finding time to go Christmas shopping without the kids can be challenging. The Klamath Kid Center has a solution. Friday, December 8th from 6:30pm – 9:30pm, KKC will be hosting a parents night out event.

This event is open to any family in the Klamath Basin and the cost is $10.00 per child. This will include child care for 3 hours, pizza and snacks.

Pre-registration and payment is required by December 6th.

For more information and registration contact the Klamath Kid Center at 541-883-8141.