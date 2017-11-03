Klamath River Renewal Corporation Holding Open Houses on Dam Removal

The Klamath River Renewal Corporation (KRRC) is hosting a series of open house meetings for the public on the evenings of Nov. 7-9.

Under the terms of the amended Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement, KRRC is charged with removing four PacifiCorp dams on the Klamath River (JC Boyle, Copco, No. 1 & 2, and Iron Gate), restoring formerly inundated lands, and implementing required mitigation measures in compliance with all applicable federal, state, and local regulations.

The purpose of the open house meetings is to provide an opportunity for residents of the Klamath Basin to meet KRRC staff, board members and consultants, learn about KRRC’s project and objectives, and ask questions.

At each open house, residents will be invited to visit a series of stations organized around topics on interest, including project scope and timeline, jobs, other project benefits, and project impacts.

Meeting details are as follows:

Tuesday, November 7, Klamath Falls

Oregon Institute of Technology, 6-8 p.m.

College Union Building, Room 201 A/B (Mazama/Scott)

3201 Campus Dr., Klamath Falls, OR

Wednesday, November 8, Yreka

Best Western Miner’s Inn [Auditorium], 6:00-8:00 pm

122 E Miner St., Yreka, CA

Thursday, November 9, Eureka

Adorni Center Gymnasium, 6:00-8:00 pm

1011 Waterfront Dr., Eureka, CA

KRRC is an independent non-profit corporation. Open Houses are for informational purposes only. The information and opinions presented at open houses are intended to assist attendees in understanding KRRC’s proposed activities.

KRRC is not a government agency and does not speak for, or have the ability to bind, any government agency. Open House comments will not be incorporated into the official public records of the government agencies responsible for reviewing KRRC’s permit or license applications.