Demobilization Ceremony Saturday Morning For The 173rd

There’s a demobilization ceremony tomorrow morning for airmen with the 173rd fighter wing. The ceremony will be held at Kingsley Field at 11 a.m. Saturday and will honor the 57 Airmen who’ve deployed in support of global operations since 2015 – the largest deployment in the history of the 173rd – and will also honor 97 airmen who deployed to fight fire this year.
Representing the governer of Oregon is state Rep. E. Werner Reschke and the presiding officer is Major Gen. Michael Stencel, the Adjutant General, Oregon.