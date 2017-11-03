Collman Gets Six Years For Police Chainsaw Threat

A Klamath Falls man convicted for threatening police with a chainsaw has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. Damien Collman was convicted last month for unlawful use of a weapon and menacing for the January incident when police pursued his car to the corner of South Sixth and Washburn Way, at which point he got out of the car with a running chainsaw, and wearing a mask.

He was sentenced to total of 78 months in prison. The court also recommended Collman undergo drug treatment programs while behind bars.