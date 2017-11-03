11 Owls Receive CCC Post-Season Soccer Honors

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Oregon Tech’s Cassidy Gosvener was named to the Cascade Conference 1st Team with teammates Brenna Bogle and Megan Green along with Hustlin’ Owl Brennan Gazdik all being named to the CCC second Team with the release of the 2017 Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) Men’s and Women’s Soccer All-Conference teams.
Seven Owls also received CCC Honorable Mention, Lady Owls, Emily Hillestad, Taylee Miyamura, and Hailey Satyna along with Hustlin’ Owls, Lodewijk Bloemzaad, Joey Driesson, and Trinidad Flores.