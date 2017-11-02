Crater Lake National Park Seeks Input on Trail Management

Crater Lake National Park is developing a Trail Management Plan that will guide trail management, investment in trail infrastructure, and visitor use of the park trail system for the next 25 years. The plan is needed to improve and diversify recreation opportunities, improve connectivity between features of interest, reduce user-created trails, eliminate unsustainable and underutilized routes, and protect park resources.

The park planning team has developed a set of preliminary alternatives in order to meet the plan purpose and need. Your feedback will be used to further refine the alternatives before a preferred alternative is selected. A newsletter that provides a detailed description of the preliminary alternatives for the Crater Lake Trail System is being issued with this press release, and is available for review at the website referenced below.

Comments on the preliminary alternatives can be submitted during a public scoping period that will be open through November 13, 2017. Comments can be submitted online, or sent by mail. The preferred method for receiving comments is via the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/crla

Once on the website, select “Trail Management Plan” and then “Open for Comment” to provide your thoughts.

Mailed comments should be sent to:

Planning Team, Trail Management Plan

Crater Lake National Park

P.O. Box 7

Crater Lake, Oregon, 97604

When responding, please consider the questions below:

* Are there specific trails that you would like to see implemented? Why?

* Are there specific trails that you have concerns about? Why?

Please be aware that personally identifiable information submitted with comments may be made available to the public.