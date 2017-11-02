Both Oregon Tech Soccer Teams Head to the CCC Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - The record setting seasons for the Oregon Tech men and women’s soccer teams continue this weekend in the Cascade Conference Tournament being held at the Willamalane Complex in Springfield, Oregon, hosted by Northwest Christian University.



The Lady Owls’ Soccer team won four of their last five games and finished the regular season with a 10-6 overall record (8-3 CCC) and locked up a top spot as the No. 3 seed in the Cascade Conference Tournament and will play the No. 6 Seed Northwest University Friday at 8:00 PM.



The 3rd place finish matches the best conference standings finish for the program since its inception in 2000, and the 8 conference wins sets a new program record. Head Coach Brandon Porter on his team, “You couldn’t ask for a better group of people. The record and success of this group are a result of their willingness to do all of the little things right. They have bought into our mentality to ‘Earn the Right to Play’ and that nothing is given, everything must be earned. They have earned the right to be considered one of the best women’s soccer teams to put on the Oregon Tech uniform, and we as a coaching staff are so proud of them. We are excited to test ourselves in the conference tournament, and see if we can keep our momentum going.”



The Oregon Tech men finished very strong with a 5-1-1 record in its last seven CCC matches and have now made the CCC playoffs for only the second consecutive year as the Owls finished with an overall record of 8-7-1.



Tech will be the No. 5 Seed in the Conference Tournament and will play the host school and No. 4 seed Northwest Christian University (7-7-2, 7-4-2 CCC) Friday at 2:00 pm. Head Coach Matt Munhall on his team, “It has been a tough road for us this season with some ups and downs, but the team has been playing well over the last few weeks and we like our draw in the CCC tournament. There are a number of interesting matchups created with SOU winning the regular season title. It sets the stage for some potential upsets, and arguably the two best teams, nationally rated Corban and Rocky, playing each other in the semi-final. We will be looking for our upper classmen to draw on their experience from the CCC tournament last season (2016) and taking it to NCU in the first round.”