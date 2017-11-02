Beavers Return to Gill for Sunday Exibition

The Oregon State women’s basketball team will return to Gill Coliseum Sunday, as it hosts Concordia in an exhibition matchup. The game is slated to tip off at 2 p.m.



TICKETS: Tickets for the game can be purchased at BeaverTickets.com. Tickets are available for $5 plus fees.



WHAT’S COMING UP: Oregon State will host its season-opener on Friday, Nov. 10, when North Dakota visits Gill Coliseum for a 2 p.m. tip. The Beavers will follow that up by taking on Utah Valley on Nov. 15 and Notre Dame on Nov. 19.



QUICK HITTERS:

Oregon State is 90-15 over the course of the last three seasons.

The Beavers’ three highest win totals have all come over the last three seasons (27 in 2014-15, 32 in 2015-16, 31 in 2016-17).

OSU has made the tournament in four-straight seasons, and has reached the Sweet 16 in back-to-back years, including a Final Four run in 2016.

The Beavers have entered the last two NCAA Tournaments as a No. 2 seed.

Oregon State has produced four-straight 20-win seasons.

The Beavers have been ranked in every USA Today/WBCA Coaches’ poll, dating back to the 2013-14 postseason rankings. OSU’s highest ever ranking came at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, when the Beavers came in at No. 2.

Oregon State went 7-3 vs. ranked opponents last season, with wins over No. 9 Washington, No. 8/10 Stanford (twice), No. 15 UCLA (twice), No. 20 California and No. 23 Arizona State.

The Beavers have earned six wins over top-10 opponents over the last three seasons, including a victory over No. 4 Baylor in the Elite Eight in 2015-16.

Oregon State is 14-5 in its last 19 games vs. ranked opponents.

The Beavers have not lost back-to-back games since they fell to USC and UCLA on Jan. 17 and 20 of 2014.

Oregon State is one of nine teams to have three players selected over the course of the last two WNBA Drafts, and is one of five programs to have at least a trio of players selected in the first two rounds over that span.

The Beavers finished the 2016-17 season sixth in the nation in scoring defense at 54.4 points per game and seventh in field goal percentage defense at 34.5 percent.

IN THE PAC:

Oregon State has won three-straight Pac-12 titles, joining Stanford as the only teams in conference history to win back-to-back-to-back league championships.

The Beavers are 48-6 in Pac-12 play over the last three seasons, and 57-6 in their last 63 conference games.

Oregon State has led the Pac-12 in attendance in each of the last three seasons, averaging 4,353 fans per contest.

Beaver players have earned eight All-Pac-12 FIrst-Team nods over the last three seasons, the highest total in the conference during that span.

Oregon State has produced the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year the last three years.

Head coach Scott Rueck is one of five coaches in Pac-12 history to win the John R. Wooden Coach of the Year Award multiple times.

OSU has produced the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year in back-to-back seasons (Ruth Hamblin and Sydney Wiese).

In 2016-17, Oregon State led the Pac-12 in scoring defense (54.4 ppg), field goal percentage defense (.345), 3-point percentage defense (.282), rebounds per game (43.3) and rebounding margin (+10.9).



GILL COLISEUM: