Stomach Flu Moving Through Lake County Schools

There’s a stomach virus moving through the schools in Lake County. Lake County Public Health has identified it as gastroenteritis, aka, the stomach flu, being spread by a norovirus that results in nausea, vomiting, cramping, diarrhea, and in some cases fever and other symptoms.

Lake County School District 7 is working closely with the Lake County Health Department to try and stop the spread which as of Tuesday had about 50 kids out of school. The virus seems to have started at Union Elementary but kids are also out sick from Fremont and A.D. Hay Elementaries and Lakeview High School. District custodians have been cleaning thoroughly at all schools to help curb the spread.

Noroviruses are common but highly contagious viruses that are often spread by person-to-person contact, but can also spread via food, water and contact with infected items. Symptoms begin to show within 1-2 days of exposure. While gastroenteritis causes a variety of symptoms that may cause great fatigue and discomfort, it is not considered life-threatening. The virus typically subsides within several days. If a fever exists above 100 degrees or symptoms persist for longer than three days, see a health provider.