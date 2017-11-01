Oregon Tech’s Dental Clinic Offering Free Services to Veterans Next Week

Monday, November 6-Thursday, November 9, 2017, 10 a.m.-noon. Open to any current service member or veteran with ID.

WHERE: Dental Hygiene Clinic, Semon Hall, Oregon Tech, 3201 Campus Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601

WHAT: Any current service member or veteran who makes an appointment at the Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene Clinic for the week of November 6-9, 2017 will receive their dental hygiene care FREE OF CHARGE.

Clients can call now to make an appointment for November 6th-9th to receive this free service as a thank you to all military. Appointments made after the “free” week will be offered a 30% off of already discounted rates.

DETAILS: Oregon Tech’s Dental Clinic is located in Semon Hall. Work is performed by dental hygiene students under the supervision of licensed dental professionals. Dental care includes X-rays, cleanings, and limited dental exams. Clients must present ID with enlisted status, or veteran ID at time of appointment.

For further information, or to schedule an appointment, call 541.885.1330.