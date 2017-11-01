Family Appeals For Answers in Girl’s Bus Stop Death

Detectives are narrowing the focus of the investigation into the death of Meadow Grace Boyd, 13, in the 5100-block of East Evans Creek Road, north of Rogue River. Meadow was found on the ground with fatal injuries by a passerby at 7:29am on Monday, October 30.

Based on evidence found at the scene and information gained from the autopsy, investigators believe Meadow was standing at the end of her driveway waiting for the school bus when she was struck by a vehicle part or other object extending from the side of a vehicle. Possible examples include, but are NOT limited to, a side mirror, top or side mounted racks, trailer parts, or cargo items.

Investigators believe it is likely a driver would be aware he or she struck something on the side of the road. The driver may not, however, have realized the object was a person. Several trash cans lined the edge of the roadway in the same area where Meadow had been standing. The incident occurred before sunrise; conditions were dark and foggy.

Detectives have been in touch with Meadow’s close-knit family throughout the investigation. Meadow was the youngest of four siblings. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, rock climbing, and reading. Meadow had a dog named Wicket and she loved horses. While Meadow was small in stature, her family described her as a “protector” — someone who helped and supported people who were bullied. Meadow’s family members are hoping someone will come forward with information to help them understand what happened to her.

Detectives thank everyone who has already called in or provided surveillance video for review. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Bohn or Detective Burchfiel at 541-774-6800.