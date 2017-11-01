Big Second-half Lifts Hustlin’ Owls Past Bengals

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After trailing by 11 at the half, No. 16 Oregon Tech out-scored the University of Maine Fort Kent 53-35 on the way to an 89-82 non-conference win Halloween night at Danny Miles Court.



Seth Erickson led the Owls with 25 points including 6 for 11 from long range with Mitchell Fink adding 21 points and Tyler Hieb 15 points for OIT as they improve to 2-0 on the season.



Anthony Knight had a game high 30 points including 21 in the first half to lead the Bengals in the loss.



Tech finished 30-for-76 from the floor (39.5%) and 11-of-33 from long range. UMFK was 29-for-66 (43.9%) and 7-of18 from the 3-point line. The Owls handed out 19 assists with 14 turnovers, while forcing 20 turnovers in the win.



Sophomore Dru Solis came up big off the bench for the Owls with six points and six rebounds in just eight minutes.

Freshman Garrett Albrecht led the Owls with 8-rbounds as Tech had a slight 42-41 edge in rebounds.

Up next, Oregon Tech will head to Rocklin, California for the Bill Holtz Warrior Classic with games Friday at 3:00 pm against Menlo College and Saturday at 5:00 pm against the Host William Jessup University. Both games can be heard on 92-5 KLAD-FM